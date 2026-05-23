Real Madrid 4-2 Athletic Club

Real Madrid have ended a disappointing 2025-26 season on a positive note, having sealed victory over Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was sure to be an emotional afternoon in the Spanish capital, with Dani Carvajal and David Alaba both saying their goodbyes ahead of leaving in the summer. And it was the former that was at the heart of the opening goal, as his excellent through ball was lashed home by Gonzalo Garcia.

Later in the first half, Real Madrid would make it 2-0 in fine style. On this occasion, it was Thiago Pitarch with the chipped through ball, and Jude Bellingham empathically volleyed home to double the home side’s advantage. However, that only lasted for a few minutes as Athletic reduced the arrears in stoppage time courtesy of a fine effort from striker Gorka Guruzeta.

Six minutes into the second period, Real Madrid had their two-goal advantage back. After collecting the ball from Alvaro Carreras, Kylian Mbappe cut on to his right foot before finding the back of the net for the first time in over a month, and he dually celebrated with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who will also be leaving the club in the summer.

Alaba and then Carvajal were then taken off to standing ovations from the Bernabeu crowd, who were on their feet again in the 88th minute when Brahim Diaz continued his strong form from weeks gone by with a goal. However, Athletic notched their second of the afternoon with another stoppage time effort to complete the scoring, with Urko Izeta finding the back of the net.

Big summer ahead for Real Madrid

It has been a desperately disappointing season for Real Madrid, and they certainly know it. Big changes are needed over the summer, and the first of those will see Arbeloa replaced by Jose Mourinho, who is set to return to the Bernabeu after 13 years for his second spell in charge.