Real Madrid announce exit of second veteran defender

Real Madrid will be bidding farewell to several figures on Saturday night for the final time, and on Friday, announced another. An open secret, veteran defender David Alaba will leave the club after five seasons at Real Madrid.

Dani Carvajal is set to receive a homage from the club during his final game against Athletic Club on Saturday night at the Santiago Bernabeu, while Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed that it would be his final game as manager on Friday morning. A little over 24 hours before his final game, Los Blancos also announced the exit of Alaba.

David Alaba to leave Real Madrid after five seasons

Real Madrid put out a statement confirming that Alaba would leave the club at the end of his contract this summer, saying it was a mutual agreement, and thanking him for his commitment. President Florentino Perez left a message for him too.

“David Alaba has earned the affection of all Madrid fans for his dedication, his hard work, and for an iconic image on our path to the Fourteenth European Cup, which symbolized the celebration of a victory and is now part of our club’s history. Real Madrid will always be his home.”

Alaba’s Real Madrid career

The Austrian defender made 131 appearances for Los Blancos after arriving on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, scoring five goals and giving nine assists. Alaba also picked up winners medals in 11 competitions, including two Champions Leagues, two LaLigas, two Spanish Supercups, Copa del Rey, two European Supercups and two Club World Cups.

The 33-year-old was a starter and a key part of the side during his first three campaigns, particularly in the 2022 Champions League victory. The latter half of his career was hampered by knee injuries though, and he has struggled for consistency since. It is not yet clear where he may move to, but he will captain Austria at the World Cup this summer.