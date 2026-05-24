Real Madrid are about to follow Barcelona in holding presidential elections in 2026, with Florentino Perez set to be challenged over the position he has held for the last 17 years.

Earlier this month, Perez called for elections to be held during an explosive press conference, despite the fact that he was only re-elected last year. Real Madrid’s electoral board ratified the move, paving the way for any opponents to present their case to challenge the 79-year-old – and one man has chosen to do so: Enrique Riquelme.

Riquelme, who previously expressed an interest in challenging Perez in 2021, announced his candidacy earlier in the week, although there had been doubts about his ability to bankroll his bid after failing to receive a bank guarantee. However, this has since been resolved, and the electoral board has now approved his running for the presidency, as per Diario AS.

The upcoming election will be 20 years in the making for Real Madrid. The last one took place in 2006 when Ramon Calderon took the spoils – he lasted three years before being succeeded by Perez for his second spell. Riquelme will hope he’s the one to win, and he spoke to the media upon officially presenting his candidacy on Saturday, as per Diario AS.

“Today is a very important day for Real Madrid. After 20 years it will be possible to vote. It is not a candidacy against anyone, it is in favour of Real Madrid. We have a tremendously exciting, serious and professional project in sports and socially. It is important to keep the partner in mind. There are projects that they are going to love. I ask the partners not to be afraid. That they be brave to listen and decide between the two projects that have on the table.”

What happens now?

Now that Riquelme’s candidacy has officially been ratified, the Real Madrid electoral board has 14 days to confirm a date for the presidential election. The club’s members must also sign up to vote, but crucially, it means that the appointment of a new head coach is sure to be delayed – which is bad news for Jose Mourinho, who has already agreed terms with Perez.