Real Madrid will have their first contested elections since 2006, when Florentino Perez resigned and Ramon Calderon won. Los Blancos have held just two contested elections in the 21st century, but in the next few weeks a third looks set to be held.

Perez took power first in 2000, beating Lorenzo Sanz to the presidency, and beat out Sanz again in 2004. After stepping down in 2006, he returned in 2009 without opposition again, something that has been the case in every subsequent election. After calling the elections last week in a controversial press conference, Perez challenged Spanish businessman Enrique Riquelme to run against him, which it appears he will do so.

Enrique Riquelme communicates decision to run in elections

As per Marca, Riquelme has communicated his intention to present himself as a candidate for election to the electoral board. He now has 48 hours to formalise his candidacy, which requires him to present a €187m bank guarantee between him and his prospective board members. The deadline is Saturday, after which the electoral board will set an electoral calendar. Should Riquelme’s candidacy be verified, elections will then be called in the subsequent two weeks, likely on the 7th of June.

Real Madrid elections could delay Mourinho arrival

On Sunday, the electoral board will announce the date for the elections, or Perez will be declared president again for another term. However Riquelme’s decision could delay the arrival of Jose Mourinho as the new manager. The interim board can appoint the Portuguese manager, and it could include a break clause in his contract if Riquelme wins the elections, but either way it will be far from ideal preparation for Mourinho.

Perez will still part as the heavy favourite to win the elections, but it is notable that he is being challenged.