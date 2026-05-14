Real Madrid have formally decided to put in motion the electoral process, as promised by incumbent Florentino Perez earlier in the week. Rival candidacies have been given just nine days to present their campaign.

Perez called a shock press conference on Tuesday evening to announce that he would be calling elections, challenging those that want to oust him to run against him. At one point he declared that he would leave the club when somebody won against him, at another that he would have to be taken out with bullets.

Real Madrid formally announce election period

On Thursday morning, Real Madrid announced formally that they would be holding elections. Between the 14th of May and the 23rd of May, candidates have to present themselves, the latter date coinciding with Real Madrid’s final home game of the season against Athletic Club. The following day candidates will be formalised as part of the vote.

No date is given for the vote, with the club noting that this will be decided if there is more than one candidate. In the last four elections Perez has run in, he has done so unopposed.

Potential rival had requested time

It was reported on Wednesday that one of the rivals that Perez had challenged to run against him, Enrique Riquelme, was considering doing so. However minutes before Perez gave an interview with El Chiringuito, Riquelme revealed that he had sent an open letter to Perez, published in Marca, requesting time in order to put together a candidacy. After praising Perez for his leadership and referring to him as the greatest president in the club’s history, he had the following to say.

For all these reasons, and with the utmost respect, I would like to convey our full willingness to engage in dialogue in the coming days and agree on a broader process that allows and encourages the genuine participation of members and Real Madrid supporters in its future. As you yourself mentioned in your press conference, a more transparent and innovative process is needed to address the persistent shortcomings surrounding, for example, postal voting or the availability of information and contact for members with voting rights. An agreed-upon process for this election should ensure another twenty years of stability, leadership, and greatness for Real Madrid and prevent the club from entering a period of division, polarization, and internal tension.

Riquelme’s petition has not been heard by Perez though, with the election process called just 14 hours after the letter was published. During a business event, Riquelme also told Marca that “I’ll decide in the next few days whether we take up the challenge, to see if there’s enough time to put something together. “We’ll see if we take up the challenge in the next few days and if there’s enough time to do something that makes sense. And I will always do it thinking about what’s best for Real Madrid.”

He admitted that Real Madrid were not in best shape, but Riquelme will now have to decide whether to rush into competition with Perez or keep his powder dry.