Barcelona are stepping up plans to sign a new star striker this summer, as they seek to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski. They have drawn up a list of three leading candidates to succeed the veteran number nine, and one of those is Bayern Munich and England superstar Harry Kane.

Kane is a player that Barcelona have been following for some time, and with Lewandowski moving on, now would be the perfect time to replicate the exact move that they did with the Poland international four years ago. And if reports are true that he has a release clause in his Bayern contract, he would come cheaper than Julian Alvarez or Joao Pedro, who are also being followed by the Catalans.

However, Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness was asked about Barcelona’s interest in Kane after watching the 32-year-old score a hat-trick in the DFB Pokal final victory over Stuttgart on Saturday, and he took the opportunity to dismiss any chance of the Catalans getting their mans on the striker, as per Diario AS.

“Harry Kane is the best transfer we’ve ever made. FC Bayern is a club that buys, not sells He won’t be leaving, and Barcelona have no money anyway.”

Do Barcelona have any chance of signing Kane?

There is little doubt that Kane would be a sensational signing for Barcelona. He’s arguably the best player in world football at the moment, and with the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri supplying him, he could do even better than the 61 goals he’s scored for Bayern during the 2025-26 season.

However, a deal will be extremely tough, even if it is confirmed that Kane has a release clause. He’s very settled in Bavaria, and although the chance to join Barcelona would be appealing, there’s no guarantee that he’d push for it to happen.