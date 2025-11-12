Barcelona are on the hunt for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, but may look to pull off a similar move to the one that brought the Polish international to the Catalan capital. Lewandowski is out of contract next summer, and has admitted openly that he is unsure what the future holds.

Meanwhile there has been a consistent line of reporting coming from local media in Barcelona that Director of Football Deco does not plan to offer him a new deal, and instead is on the hunt for a new number nine. The Guardian now report that Bayern Munich and England forward Harry Kane is now their top target for next summer, following several reports claiming Blaugrana interest in him.

Kane tempted by Barcelona move

Their information is that Kane would be tempted by a move to Barcelona. While he has acknowledged publicly that he is open to extending his Bayern stay, challenging for more trophies and joining another of the world’s biggest clubs is of appeal to Kane.

Barcelona may be willing to activate Kane clause

The talk of Kane’s future has started as he approaches the final 18 months of his deal in Munich. Bayern will want to have his future resolved by next summer one way or another, with a €65m release clause in his current deal due to come into place. The Bavarians will be aware that not doing so would repeat the situation where Barcelona pursued Lewandowski, who like Kane would, turned 33 shortly after signing for the Catalans.

Barcelona’s number nine hunt so far

Kane is not the only name that has been linked with Barcelona, with Karl Etta Eyong of Levante and Serhou Guirassy of Borussia Dortmund named as alternatives. The question mark is over Barcelona’s finances, with little certainty over their ability to register players. This season, for the third year in a row, Barcelona were forced to rely on board guarantees and the emergency injury rule in order to ensure that Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford were registered, with Inigo Martinez a casualty in the process.