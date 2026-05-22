It’s no secret that Barcelona are prioritising the signing of a new centre forward, as they seek to replace the departing Robert Lewandowski. Julian Alvarez and Joao Pedro are currently their two leading candidates, but a third name has now been added into the mix with just over a month to go until the transfer window opens.

The feeling is that a big-money move can be done this summer, especially if Barcelona return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule as expected. However, with both Atletico Madrid and Chelsea planning to play hardball for Alvarez and Pedro respectively, the Catalans are aware that alternative options are needed.

Which is why they are considering repeating the Lewandowski trick from four years ago by signing Harry Kane. According to MD, the Bayern Munich number nine is the third name at the top of Barcelona’s striker shortlist for the summer transfer window, and he would come cheaper than Alvarez or Pedro.

Kane is a player that Barcelona have had their eye on for a while. He’s been in spectacular form this season with 58 goals in 50 matches across all competitions, and despite the fact that he will be 33 this summer, the Catalans can look to Lewandowski as an example of a veteran striker still being a valuable addition.

Kane has release clause in Bayern contract

Earlier in the season, it was reported that Kane has a €65m release clause in his Bayern contract. This would make him significant cheaper than Alvarez or Pedro, both of whom are said to have asking prices in excess of €100m – and this is about the price that Barcelona are willing to pay for a new striker.

As far as options go, Kane would be a fantastic one. However, he’s showing no desire to leave Bayern this summer, and he appears very settled in Bavaria.