Barcelona brought down the curtain on their impressive 2025-26 season with a 3-1 defeat away to Valencia, with Robert Lewandowski scoring their only goal of the match.

Wojciech Szczesny – 6

Erratic at times, although he did well enough up until conceding three times in the final half hour.

Eric Garcia – 7

A typically dependable performance from Eric, and it was no surprise that Barcelona collapsed after he went off.

Ronald Araujo – 7.5

He only lasted 45 minutes, but Araujo was at his imperious best at Mestalla – that will have pleased both himself and Hansi Flick, with the hope being that he can build on it going into next season.

Gerard Martin – 6.5

Decent performance from Martin, who can be immensely proud of how he’s played this season.

Alejandro Balde – 5.5

It’s been a tough few months for Balde, who looks far away from his best. He will hope to bounce back over the summer, and he will need to if he wants to stay as a Barcelona player for years to come.

Gavi – 6

A typically dogged performance from Gavi, who has had an excellent end to the season from an individual standpoint.

Marc Bernal – 6

Not at his best, but more minutes in the tank for the midfielder.

Ferran Torres – 6.5

Back at his former club, Torres looked out of place on the right, although he did get the assist for Lewandowski’s goal.

Dani Olmo – 6

Struggled to make any sort of impact, which has become all-too common for Olmo in the two seasons he’s been at Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Bright at times, but in possibly his final Barcelona appearance, Rashford was unable to make an impact in attack.

Robert Lewandowski – 7

120 goals and out for the veteran striker, who opened the scoring with a typically-instinctive finish on the hour mark.

Substitutes

Xavi Espart – 5

Made a crucial effort that allowed Valencia to equalise minutes after coming on.

Andreas Christensen – 6

A rare appearance for the Dane, who almost scored a late equaliser with a looping header.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

Was not particularly effective in the advanced role he played.

Joao Cancelo – 6

Came on late when Barcelona were chasing an equaliser.

Marc Casado – 5.5

His season was summed up with his final action, which was to gift a third goal to Valencia.