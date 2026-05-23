Real Madrid

Real Madrid player ratings against Athletic Club: Dani Carvajal signs off with top performance

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid brought down the curtain on their 2025-26 season with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu, with goals scored by Gonzalo Garcia, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz.

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Aside from conceding twice, he had a very quiet match.

Dani Carvajal – 8

Real Madrid’s captain signs off in style. He delivered an excellent assist for Gonzalo’s goal, before being serenaded by the Bernabeu crowd when taken off late on.

Raul Asencio – 6.5

Not his best performance, but more encouraging signs for Asencio ahead of an intriguing summer.

David Alaba – 6

Like Carvajal, Alaba was also making his final appearance for Real Madrid. He lasted 70 minutes before being replaced, and upon being taken off, he received a rapturous ovation from the home supporters.

Alvaro Carreras – 7

His best performance in many months. Looked solid in defence, and capped it off with an assist for Mbappe’s goal.

Franco Mastantuono – 6.5

Decent enough performance from the Argentine, whose first season as a Real Madrid is now over. It’s been tough on the whole, although he will have learned a lot.

Fede Valverde – 7

Back in the lead for the first time since coming to blows with Aurelien Tchouameni, and it was a typically dependable performance.

Jude Bellingham – 8

He’s been getting better and better as the weeks go on, and this was another show showing from Bellingham – with it being capped off by a stunning volleyed goal in the first half.

Thiago Pitarch – 8

His best performance since making the step up to the first team. The teenager played Bellingham in for his goal, and late on, he added a second assist for Brahim.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6.5

Opened the scoring early on with a fine finish, but did little else after that.

Kylian Mbappe – 7

Back in the goals with the World Cup on the horizon, it was a better performance from Mbappe compared to recent weeks.

Substitutes

Dean Huijsen – 6

Replaced Alaba with 20 minutes remaining.

Arda Guler – 6

A timely return to action after injury for Guler, as he gears up for the World Cup.

Dani Ceballos – 6

He’s been sidelined by Alvaro Arbeloa in recent weeks, but he was afforded what will almost certainly be his final appearance for Real Madrid.

Brahim Diaz – 6.5

Continued his fine form with a late goal to make it 4-1.

Manuel Serrano – N/A

Came on late for the emotional Carvajal.

Posted by

Tags Athletic Club La Liga Real Madrid

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News