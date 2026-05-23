Real Madrid brought down the curtain on their 2025-26 season with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu, with goals scored by Gonzalo Garcia, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz.

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Aside from conceding twice, he had a very quiet match.

Dani Carvajal – 8

Real Madrid’s captain signs off in style. He delivered an excellent assist for Gonzalo’s goal, before being serenaded by the Bernabeu crowd when taken off late on.

Raul Asencio – 6.5

Not his best performance, but more encouraging signs for Asencio ahead of an intriguing summer.

David Alaba – 6

Like Carvajal, Alaba was also making his final appearance for Real Madrid. He lasted 70 minutes before being replaced, and upon being taken off, he received a rapturous ovation from the home supporters.

Alvaro Carreras – 7

His best performance in many months. Looked solid in defence, and capped it off with an assist for Mbappe’s goal.

Franco Mastantuono – 6.5

Decent enough performance from the Argentine, whose first season as a Real Madrid is now over. It’s been tough on the whole, although he will have learned a lot.

Fede Valverde – 7

Back in the lead for the first time since coming to blows with Aurelien Tchouameni, and it was a typically dependable performance.

Jude Bellingham – 8

He’s been getting better and better as the weeks go on, and this was another show showing from Bellingham – with it being capped off by a stunning volleyed goal in the first half.

Thiago Pitarch – 8

His best performance since making the step up to the first team. The teenager played Bellingham in for his goal, and late on, he added a second assist for Brahim.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6.5

Opened the scoring early on with a fine finish, but did little else after that.

Kylian Mbappe – 7

Back in the goals with the World Cup on the horizon, it was a better performance from Mbappe compared to recent weeks.

Substitutes

Dean Huijsen – 6

Replaced Alaba with 20 minutes remaining.

Arda Guler – 6

A timely return to action after injury for Guler, as he gears up for the World Cup.

Dani Ceballos – 6

He’s been sidelined by Alvaro Arbeloa in recent weeks, but he was afforded what will almost certainly be his final appearance for Real Madrid.

Brahim Diaz – 6.5

Continued his fine form with a late goal to make it 4-1.

Manuel Serrano – N/A

Came on late for the emotional Carvajal.