Real Madrid brought down the curtain on their 2025-26 season with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu, with goals scored by Gonzalo Garcia, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Brahim Diaz.
Thibaut Courtois – 6
Aside from conceding twice, he had a very quiet match.
Dani Carvajal – 8
Real Madrid’s captain signs off in style. He delivered an excellent assist for Gonzalo’s goal, before being serenaded by the Bernabeu crowd when taken off late on.
Raul Asencio – 6.5
Not his best performance, but more encouraging signs for Asencio ahead of an intriguing summer.
David Alaba – 6
Like Carvajal, Alaba was also making his final appearance for Real Madrid. He lasted 70 minutes before being replaced, and upon being taken off, he received a rapturous ovation from the home supporters.
Alvaro Carreras – 7
His best performance in many months. Looked solid in defence, and capped it off with an assist for Mbappe’s goal.
Franco Mastantuono – 6.5
Decent enough performance from the Argentine, whose first season as a Real Madrid is now over. It’s been tough on the whole, although he will have learned a lot.
Fede Valverde – 7
Back in the lead for the first time since coming to blows with Aurelien Tchouameni, and it was a typically dependable performance.
Jude Bellingham – 8
He’s been getting better and better as the weeks go on, and this was another show showing from Bellingham – with it being capped off by a stunning volleyed goal in the first half.
Thiago Pitarch – 8
His best performance since making the step up to the first team. The teenager played Bellingham in for his goal, and late on, he added a second assist for Brahim.
Gonzalo Garcia – 6.5
Opened the scoring early on with a fine finish, but did little else after that.
Kylian Mbappe – 7
Back in the goals with the World Cup on the horizon, it was a better performance from Mbappe compared to recent weeks.
Substitutes
Dean Huijsen – 6
Replaced Alaba with 20 minutes remaining.
Arda Guler – 6
A timely return to action after injury for Guler, as he gears up for the World Cup.
Dani Ceballos – 6
He’s been sidelined by Alvaro Arbeloa in recent weeks, but he was afforded what will almost certainly be his final appearance for Real Madrid.
Brahim Diaz – 6.5
Continued his fine form with a late goal to make it 4-1.
Manuel Serrano – N/A
Came on late for the emotional Carvajal.
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