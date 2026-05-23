Real Madrid are on course to see off Dani Carvajal, David Alaba and Alvaro Arbeloa in style, having made it 3-1 against Athletic Club in their final match of the 2025-26 season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It’s been an action-packed contest thus far. The opening goal came on 12 minutes when Carvajal provided the assist for Gonzalo Garcia to score, and Jude Bellingham would make it 2-0 with an emphatic finish from the edge of the penalty area. Athletic did respond in first half stoppage time courtesy of Gorka Guruzeta, but Real Madrid have now restored their two-goal advantage.

Mbappe strikes for Real Madrid

And it’s a goal for Kylian Mbappe, who finds the back of the net for the first half in over a month. After collecting the ball from Alvaro Carreras, he finished low into the far corner in incisive fashion.

🚨 Mbappe makes it three. 🇪🇸 Real Madrid 3-1 Athletic Clubpic.twitter.com/8z2DPRMtZU — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 23, 2026

Real Madrid have had a tough campaign, but they are set to send their supporters into the summer with a small smile.