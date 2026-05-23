A round-up of the nine games that took place simultaneously on Saturday night, with results that saw relegation confirmed for Girona and Mallorca.

Valencia 3-1 Barcelona

Valencia came from behind to defeat champions Barcelona at Mestalla, with the full match report here.

Real Betis 2-1 Levante

Despite losing at Real Betis, Levante confirmed their place in La Liga for a second successive season. It was a dreadful start for the visitors when Ez Abde opened the scoring after five minutes, but they hit back later in the first half courtesy of star striker Carlos Espi.

Som Som Som de Primera Divisió #LevanteUD pic.twitter.com/Qx3QiPa3Yx — Levante UD (@LevanteUD) May 23, 2026

Betis would go back in front on 68 minutes courtesy of Pablo Fornals, but it mattered little in the end as other results going their way meant that Levante survive.

Real Madrid 4-2 Athletic Club

It was a quite remarkable evening at the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid defeated Athletic Club in a six-goal thriller. The full match report is here.

Alaves 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano geared up for their UEFA Conference League final with an impressive come-from-behind victory at Mendizorroza, but in order to play in Europe next season, they’ll need to win in Leipzig after falling short in La Liga.

Toni Martinez opened the scoring for the hosts, but Inigo Perez’s side would respond in the second half with goals from Sergio Camello and Randy Nteka. However, that was only enough for Rayo to finish 8th.

Getafe 1-0 Osasuna

Getafe ended their fairytale season in fine style on Sunday, as they got the required victory to seal their place in the 2026-27 UEFA Conference League – while Osasuna were also left celebrating after confirming survival. Full match report is here.

Girona 1-1 Elche

After four seasons in La Liga, Girona have dropped down to Segunda after failing to overcome Elche, who in turn sealed their spot in the Spanish top flight. The visitors struck the first blow through Alvaro Rodriguez, and although Arnau Martinez responded soon after half time, the Catalans could not find the second goal they needed to keep them up.

It marks an end to a poor season for Girona, who many had expected to finish in the top half. They’ll lose a large number of players in the summer, while head coach Michel Sanchez is also set to move on.

Celta Vigo 1-0 Sevilla

Celta finalised 6th place with a victory over Sevilla, meaning that Europa League football will be back at Balaidos next season. It took until the second half for Claudio Giraldez’s side to break through, with the only goal of the game scored by midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

🇪🇺 SOMOS DE EUROPA LEAGUE ✅ Pechamos a tempada con VI-TO-RIA e segunda clasificación europea consecutiva 🩵 GRANDE, EQUIPO 🫂 GRANDE, AFECCIÓN!#CeltaSevilla ⋄ #VoltarAVoltar pic.twitter.com/m8BoH1b1uU — Celta (@RCCelta) May 23, 2026

RCD Mallorca 3-0 Real Oviedo

Despite winning comfortably on the final day, results elsewhere meant that Mallorca were relegated to Segunda. Pablo Torre got the ball rolling at the end of the first half, and despite late goals from Manu Morlanes and Vedat Muriqi, Elche’s draw at Girona meant the three points were not enough for Martin Demichellis’ side.

Amb llàgrimes als ulls i amb mal al cor, avui ens toca assumir un cop molt dur. Sabem el que significa. Sabem el que fa mal. I entenem la ràbia, la tristesa i la decepció de cada mallorquinista. Per això, només podem demanar perdó. Toca assumir-ho, aixecar-nos i tornar a… pic.twitter.com/XKfY3jbl6x — RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) May 23, 2026

Mallorca return to Segunda after five straight seasons in La Liga, who must dust themselves off over the summer before mounting a promotion charge.

Espanyol 1-1 Real Sociedad

Espanyol and Real Sociedad saw their seasons end with a score draw at the RCDE Stadium. It was the visiting side that struck first when Orri Oskarsson found the back of the net just before the hour mark, which continued his good form of the last few weeks.

However, La Real could not hang on. Minutes after Tyrhys Dolan was denied by VAR, Carlos Fernandez struck to seal a share of the spoils.