19 of the 20 teams that will be playing in the 2026-27 La Liga season have now been confirmed, with the second promotion from Segunda having been confirmed this weekend. Racing Club de Santander sealed their long-awaited return to the Spanish top flight last weekend, and now they’ve been joined by another sleeping giant: RC Deportivo de La Coruna.

It has been a season to remember for Antonio Hidalgo’s side, who will be back in La Liga for the first time since being relegated at the end of the 2017-18 season. They’ve been in-and-around the top spots for the entire season, and on Sunday, their promotion was officially sealed following a 2-0 victory over Real Valladolid at the Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla.

That result, coupled with Almeria losing at Sporting Gijon, confirmed Depor’s return to La Liga after an eight-year absence. It means that the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be returning to Riazor, while the eagerly-awaited return of the Galician derby with Celta Vigo can also be looked forward to.

Play-offs will decide final promoted side

In the coming weeks, it will be known who the 20th and final side will be to play in La Liga next season. The play-offs will be the decider, but with one matchday to go, there is yet to be any team that has confirmed its place, with six teams all vying for the four spots: Almeria, Malaga, Las Palmas, Castellon, Burgos and Eibar.

As always, it promises to be a dramatic and exciting end to the Segunda season, but for Depor, they can afford to put their feet up – kind of. They are still with a chance of winning the title, although that would require them to win at home to Las Palmas and Racing to lose when they play host to Cadiz next weekend.