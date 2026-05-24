Barcelona wrapped up their 2025-26 season on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat at Valencia, although it is a result that matters little in the grand scheme of things. Hansi Flick’s side claimed a domestic double of La Liga and Spanish Super Cup, with the latter competition won at a canter in the end.

It has been another excellent La Liga campaign for the Catalans, who have been dominant domestically since Flick took the reins two years ago. And for three players in particular, it has been an even more special season, as they will be walking away with individual awards.

As per MD, goalkeeper Joan Garcia won the Zamora Trophy for the 2025-26 season after recording the best goals conceded average in La Liga, with 21 goals against in 30 matches played (0.7 goals conceded per match). His non-appearance in the Valencia defeat means he finished ahead of Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, who ended the season with an average of 0.88.

Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres goalscoring award

Also taking home individual awards will be attacking duo Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres. The Barcelona stars will share the Zarra Trophy, which is awarded to the Spanish player to score the most goals in a La Liga season – they each have 16, one ahead of international teammate Mikel Oyarzabal. Technically, the achievement is not confirmed yet, but it will be in the case of Villarreal’s Alberto Moleiro not scoring seven or more goals when he faces Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

All three players will hope for more glory this summer when Spain head to North America for the 2026 World Cup. Lamine Yamal and Ferran are guaranteed to be named in Luis de la Fuente’s squad for the tournament, while Garcia is in direct competition with Real Sociedad’s Alex Remiro for the final goalkeeper spot alongside Unai Simon and David Raya.