Villarreal poised to announce Marcelino Garcia Toral departure

Villarreal may have five games remaining, but the end of the season is seen as a formality at La Ceramica. The Yellow Submarine need just a point to guarantee Champions League football next season, and as such, the focus has already turned to the summer flux.

That starts with manager Marcelino Garcia Toral, who has been linked with an exit for some time. The Asturian manager is out of contract this summer, and after renewal talks stalled, it seems they have decided to go their separate ways. As per Cadena Cope, his exit will be made official next week, once Champions League football has been secured. If Real Betis fail to beat Real Oviedo, or Villarreal avoid defeat against Levante, that will be the case.

Why Villarreal are moving on from Marcelino

A ‘cocktail of reasons’ are cited by Cadena SER as the motive for the decision, with Villarreal securing Champions League football for the second consecutive season for the first time ever. Villarreal are also on course for a second ever third-place finish too. Yet their disastrous performance in Europe soured the season somewhat.

❌ Marcelino NO va a seguir en el @VillarrealCF 👉 El papel en Europa, resultados tras una gran inversión, poca apuesta por la cantera y el desgaste en el vestuario han afectado a una relación ROTA 💔 ▶️ Lo cuentan @XaviSidro y @FranGuaitaSER en #ElLarguero pic.twitter.com/YoRUXkXqXo — El Larguero (@ellarguero) April 30, 2026

Another factor has been the sparing use of the academy players over the past 2.5 years, as is a decline in his relationship with the dressing room too. Marcelino’s intense style of management often has a shelf life, and relations have hit a concerning point.

Villarreal have Marcelino replacement lined up

Recent months have also seen Villarreal linked to the likes of Michel Sanchez at Girona, and ex-Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil. Yet they now have an agreement in place with Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez for next season, although it is yet to be signed. They will be hoping that Perez, who has taken Rayo to the Conference League semi-finals in his first European campaign, can improve their own fortunes on the continent.