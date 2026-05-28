Rayo Vallecano President Raul Martin Presa has confirmed that manager Inigo Perez will be leaving the club this summer. Perez is out of contract after leading Rayo to an historic first European final in the Conference League, and successive 8th-place finishes.

Perez cut an emotional figure after his side fell to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace in Leipzig, which looks as if it will be his final game. On two occasions, he declined to comment on his future, noting that it was ‘not the right moment’. Yet Diario AS reported hours later that Perez would not be continuing at the club.

Rayo Vallecano President confirms Inigo Perez exit

Now, speaking to Marca, President Raul Martin Presa has confirmed that Perez will be leaving after 2.5 years in charge in Vallecas.

“I’m not sure who will coach the team next year,” Presa commented after the final.

“He’s a great coach and a good person, but I would have liked him to stay for life, and I told him so. I wanted a project similar to Simeone’s at Atletico Madrid, but the club and the badge come before everyone and decisions have to be made.”

Ahead of the final, Sporting Director David Cobeno commented that they have not looked for another coach, but that it would be ‘difficult’ to retain Perez.

Villarreal set to replace Marcelino with Perez

In recent months, it has been reported by multiple sources that Perez will head to join Villarreal this summer. An agreement, while not signed, has been in place for a number of weeks, if not months, and if there is no surprise turns, he will manage at La Ceramica next year. It is a move that would see Perez make the jump to a perennial European contender, and into the Champions League in just his fourth season as a manager.