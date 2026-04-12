Villarreal have had an upturn in fortunes since Marcelino Garcia Toral returned as manager in 2023, but they must now thinking about replacing him. His contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, and it appears that he will not be leaving them into the Champions League for the second season in a row.

Last month, it was reported that Villarreal had opened talks with Marcelino over a new deal, but these talks have not gone well. Weeks on, and there is still no agreement, which has frustrated La Ceramica officials.

MD have now reported that Villarreal have decided to move on from Marcelino, who will no longer be offered the chance to continue as the club’s head coach. He will see out the remainder of the season with the side that currently sit 3rd in La Liga, after which he will move on.

Marcelino wanted to sign a two-year contract extension, whereas Villarreal officials were only prepared to offer a 12-month renewal. Because of this, no agreement has been forthcoming, which is why the Yellow Submarine have started to sound out possible replacements for the 60-year-old.

Marcelino sets sights on Premier League move

According to the report, Marcelino will switch his focus towards finding a job in the Premier League once his Villarreal contract runs out. He could have numerous options at his disposal, with doubts currently over the jobs at the likes of Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Marcelino’s CV would give him a good chance of landing any of those roles, although his lack of Premier League experience could work against him. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see where he ends up post-Villarreal, and it will be equally as intriguing to see who replaces him in the dugout at La Ceramica for the 2026-27 season and beyond.