Rayo Vallecano look set to lose manager Inigo Perez this summer, with a move to Villarreal on the cards. A former assistant to Andoni Iraola, Perez has taken on his work in Vallecas, and inspired it to new heights, impressing in Spain and outside.

This is not the first time that Perez has been courted by other sides. The Rayo manager was approached by Nottingham Forest early in the season, and Wolves also sought out his services, but Perez decided to turn them down. Before the year began, Real Sociedad and Osasuna also sounded him out to replace long-term managers Imanol Alguacil and Jagoba Arrasate.

Inigo Perez has verbal agreement with Villarreal

As per RadioMarca though, Perez has a verbal agreement to take over at Villarreal next summer, although nothing is signed yet. With Marcelino Garcia Toral out of contract, and both sides reportedly edging away from a new deal, it appears Perez is the man they have settled on to take over from the Asturian. Perez would be available on a free, as he is also out of contract.

Rayo Vallecano have replacement in mind

Their information goes on to say that Rayo are already searching for potential replacements. The primary candidate would in fact be Arrasate, who recently left RCD Mallorca. After a highly successful seven-year stint at Osasuna, Arrasate struggled on the island, and was replaced by Martin Demichelis in March, but is highly regarded in La Liga.

Perez has made history with Rayo Vallecano

During his two years as manager of Rayo Vallecano, Perez has worked wonders. Saving them from relegation in his first few months, before guiding Rayo to 8th in La Liga and a second ever European appearance. After overcoming AEK Athens in the quarter-final, Rayo are in their first ever European semi-final in the Conference League against RC Strasbourg.