Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has explained that central midfield pairing Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada were instrumental in their ability to overcome Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League final. The Austrian walks out on a high after a trophy-laden spell in London.

Glasner appeared after Rayo Vallecano counterpart Inigo Perez, who admitted that Palace were the better side, but that Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener swung things in their favour significantly. Glasner pointed to his midfield as they key to hurting Rayo, with Wharton assisting the opener.

“Often in a final, you don’t get into it from the first minute, the first half went how we expected. We had a great chance at the end, from Adam’s [Wharton] cross, and Tyrick Mitchell had the header. In the second half, we keep going.”

“I don’t normally like to praise individuals too much, but I have to say that Adam and Daichi [Kamada] played very, very well. We knew they would press with minus one in midfield to keep plus one at the back. It was about how quickly they could find the space use it. And we were amazing in that period where we had the clear chances, Yeremy had an amazing free-kick.”

“We limited Rayo’s chances” – Glasner

For the most part of the game, Rayo were kept at arms’ length, unable to break down the Premier League side.

“We did really well keeping the ball in their half. There was the second ball that was deflected. A free-kick and a header, but we limited their chances. And it was at the final whistle I realised that it was my last game for Palace. I took a deep breath with the final whistle.”

Glasner: Once players understood me, we made something special

The Conference League is added to Glasner’s trophy record, having already secured the FA Cup and the Community Shield. He was asked about comments in his opening press conference that he was ‘no magician’.

“Really, I have just guided this group and the staff, and supported them. It is my 100% conviction, that I could be the best magician, it wouldn’t work without the players. They have to listen and trust me and the staff. We work hard and I think every player will tell you I am very demanding. If things don’t go as I think they should. Or if they drop the standard, if they are one or two percent below. Sometimes they are a bit upset with me and that’s fine, but they know I want the best for the team.”

“As soon as we understood this, we make something special. This is my job to get everyone aligned in the way we attack and defend. We need talented footballers, but also characters. It is one year delayed that the club gets what they deserved. A spot in the Europa League.”

Glasner thanks fans and avoids discussing future

With Glasner leaving at the end of his contract, he took time to thank the Palace fans, but also noted that he hadn’t thought about leaving earlier in the season.

“When we were struggling, I think I told you that I see myself as a servant for the players and the club. Somebody who gives the direction. My job is with the players. Today in the meeting with the hotel, we received many messages from the fans, ‘thank you for the best day of my live’, things like that. Another incredible day for me and my family, to be back here in Leipzig too. So I have to thank them too.”

Like Perez, there are questions marks over where he will appear next.

“I haven’t got anything arranged with any club, because I think I would feel conflicted, and I would not be able to give 100%. So I haven’t been thinking of any other clubs the last few months.”