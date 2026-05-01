With Real Madrid’s season coming to a disappointing end, almost certainly one without trophies, the mood around Valdebebas is not positive. To make matters worse, a number of stories are being leaked to the press about the tension in the dressing room.

On Friday it emerged that Dani Ceballos had asked to end relations with manager Alvaro Arbeloa, following an argument in his office. He is set to leave the club in the summer, and may have played his last game for the club. Meanwhile Arbeloa has also had run-ins with Raul Asencio, who has barely played over the past month, and captain Dani Carvajal, who has also spent the majority of his time on the bench over the last few months.

Antonio Rudiger involved in altercation with teammate

However ESPN report that the most explosive altercation of any kind at Valdebebas involved veteran defender Antonio Rudiger. The 33-year-old reportedly ‘lost his mind’ with one of his teammates during training, causing a ‘heated scene’. That was confirmed to them by multiple sources, although they also that it was not an important incident, and was more down to the character of Rudiger than anything else.

Rudiger also involved in spats with opponents

This is not the first time that Rudiger’s temparement has been questioned in recent months. The Germany international was accused of deliberately kneeing Getafe left-back Diego Rico in the head, to which he responded that if he had ‘meant to injury him, he’d still be lying there’.

Meanwhile during Real Madrid’s second leg defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Bayern defender Josip Stanisic accused Rudiger of crossing the line with his comments, challenging him to tell the public what he said to him. Rudiger is out of contract this summer, but looks set to be offered the chance to extend his deal at the Bernabeu.