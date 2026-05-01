Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has played his last game for the club, if there is no drastic U-turn on his future. The veteran playmaker has been at Los Blancos for the last nine years, albeit with a two-year hiatus at Arsenal, but is set to leave the club this summer.

Ceballos has been a bit-part player for some time, but in Carlo Ancelotti’s final season, and this year, he has seen his role reduced even further. After turning down a move to Olympique Marseille late in the transfer window last year, Ceballos now looks set to depart the club this summer. Ajax are reportedly showing interest in him, although he is still keen on a move to Real Betis. He has one final year on his contract as things stand.

Ceballos will not play for Real Madrid again

As per Marca, Ceballos will not feature again for the club. He was a surprise absence from the squad last week during their 1-1 draw with Real Betis, and Arbeloa responded only with ‘I call up all the players I consider appropriate‘. The reason being is a falling out with Arbeloa. Already the two had clashed earlier in the season, but he has not featured since recovering from injury this month.

Ceballos and Arbeloa had an argument in the Real Madrid manager’s office last Thursday, and requested that relations be cut off. While he continues to train with the squad, he is, in every other regard, no longer part of the team. He will not be part of the squad for matchdays going forward, and Ceballos told the squad as much, insinuating it was a personal problem between himself and Arbeloa.

Real Madrid behind Arbeloa

The report goes on to explain that the club are backing their manager over the spat, and their suspicion is that Ceballos manufactured the argument. They believe that he is angling for an exit, one they are content to grant anyway, but needs a justification for his lack of minutes to potential suitors. Arbeloa informed the club of the argument, and the club have decided to respect their decisions, to avoid adding any more fuel to the fire.