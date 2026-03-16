Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has accused Diego Rico of exaggerating his knee to the head while he was on the floor during their defeat to Getafe two weeks ago. The German defender was roundly criticised for the aggressive or careless nature in which he went in on Rico.

Rudiger escaped punishment on the night, with the VAR deciding not to intervene in the incident, much to the frustration of the Getafe players and staff. Rico gave an interview the following day saying that if he had caught him badly, then he could have left him on the grass. He also noted that were it the other way around, then he would likely have received a 10-game ban.

“I’ve seen the slow-motion replays and it looks terrible. But if you watch the play itself… I’m not going to argue with him, but I didn’t kill him. He shouldn’t exaggerate the contact, because if I had gone in with the intention to injure him, I’d have injured him. I spoke with him after the match. If you freeze-frame the image, it doesn’t tell you everything. And it wasn’t a red card, why didn’t get sent off? I never intended to hurt him. I like to be tough when I play, but I have limits that I don’t cross. That’s why I think those statements are a bit exaggerated. Maybe he wants to be the star of the show, but he should keep it low-key.”

The following week, the Referee’s Committee confirmed that Rudiger should have been sent off.

Antonio Rudiger on facing Erling Haaland

The press conference came ahead of Real Madrid’s second leg in the Champions League against Manchester City, with Los Blancos possessing a three-goal advantage. City’s star forward, Erling Haaland was withdrawn after having just 10 touches, and Rudiger has made a habit of getting the best of him.

“I don’t think much about these statistics, I don’t attach much importance to them, they’re just numbers. He won the battle against me in the group stage match. Players like Haaland are tough, and it’s a pleasure to face the best. I really enjoy that physical battle. Huijsen also played a very good game; I’m not alone in that defense. I’m really looking forward to this match.”

“I’ve faced him many times… he’s a world-class player and he’s young. He’s very strong and I love these kinds of duels during my career. During my first season here, no centre-back could give him a good game and beat him… and I was the first. He’s a good guy and an even better footballer. There’s nothing more to say.”

Rudiger on Real Madrid future

The veteran defender is one of the players out of contract this summer. The general reporting is that he will not be offered an extension at the end of the season.

“For me, the most important thing is to be healthy. I feel fine. As for the rest… I’m sure it will sort itself out. Now is not the time to talk about it.”

“I feel great here. I notice the respect of the people and I appreciate it a lot. But sometimes you can’t just think about the emotional side; I also have to think about the fact that I feel good and I have a job to do. But I love Real Madrid.”

‘We have to have the same attitude all the time’

Real Madrid were unanimously praised for their mentality in the first leg against City, seeming to handle the occasion, but also their collective spirit.

“It’s not just tomorrow we need to have that mentality, it’s always. We win together or we all lose. And we have to choose wisely.”

With a number of youngsters stepping up in recent weeks, such as Thiago Pitarch, Manuel Angel and Cesar Palacios, Rudiger was also asked about his role as a veteran when it comes to young playters coming through.

“I think I have an important role because we play with a lot of young players and my job is to help them. It’s my job to improve them as players. Young players also have to accept that they’re not Sergio Ramos or Maldini when they start out.”

“As a veteran, you have to take on that responsibility and take the pressure off the younger players. Look at those coming in, there are many of them and they’re doing a great job. Hats off to the coach for giving them that confidence.”

Real Madrid take on Manchester City at the Etihad at 21:00 CEST, and are heavy favourites to progress to the quarter-finals against Bayern Munich or Atalanta.