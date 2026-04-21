Real Madrid midfielder not considering exit despite club stance

Real Madrid are looking to reshape their squad this summer, with additions expected in midfield and defence. Los Blancos are also likely to seek exits this summer. Although some of those are taken as a given, there are other cases that are less clear.

The departures of Dani Ceballos and David Alaba are taken as a given by most, but the likes of Dani Carvajal or Eduardo Camavinga are facing less certainty. The latter has struggled over the last 18 months, with a number of injuries also interrupting his development. Since February, the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked to Camavinga, with the suggestion being that Los Blancos are willing to do a deal for him. A price tag as ‘little’ as €50m could persaude them to do business.

Camavinga not looking to leave Real Madrid

Despite going through a tricky spell, Marca report that Camavinga is not considering an exit. He was hurt by Alvaro Arbeloa’s decision not to start him against Bayern Munich in the Champions League with Aurelien Tchouameni suspended, and following his sending off in the Allianz Arena in the dressing room, broke down in tears. His mind is set on winning over the Santiago Bernabeu and Real Madrid though, and he has no intention of giving up on success in the Spanish capital.

Dani Ceballos wanted by Ajax

The same Spanish paper also report that Ceballos is wanted by Ajax. Ex-Barcelona Sporting Director has now been installed in the same position in Amsterdam, and is keen to bring in the 29-year-old. Already contacts have taken place between Ceballos and Ajax.

Camavinga has become focus of criticism

The French midfielder has been at the end of the finger of blame over the last two seasons often. Camavinga has never had a defined starting role at Real Madrid, and has looked uncomfortable in a positional system in front of the defence, the spot originally earmarked for him. Although he still shows flashes of his excellent raw talent, consistent errors have frustrated the crowd at Real Madrid.