Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has made it clear to Dani Ceballos that he is not part of his plans for the final six games of the season, as they seek to hold onto slim title hopes. The 29-year-old midfielder has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad to face Real Betis on Friday night, as they attempt to cut the gap to Barcelona back down to six points.

Ceballos, who grew up near Seville and came through the academy at Real Betis, has frequently flirted with a return to Los Verdiblancos. Potentially in his final season with Real Madrid, and his last chance to play in Seville as a Real Madrid player, Arbeloa’s decision to leave him out while fully healthy will no doubt hurt. Cadena Cope have confirmed that the decision is a technical one, rather than down to his fitness.

🚨 OFICIAL | Convocatoria del @realmadrid para el partido de esta noche a las 21h contra el Betis 🔙 Vuelve Asencio 👎 Ceballos fuera por decisión técnica ❌ Tchouaméni baja por una sobrecarga en el gemelo izquierdo 🎙️ Informa @AranchaMOBILE 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/rIHklLNJXW — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) April 24, 2026

Ceballos left out for four youngsters

In addition to Ceballos, key midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is missing the trip with muscle discomfort. Despite that seemingly increasing the need for midfield reinforcements, Arbeloa decided to include Castilla products Diego Aguado, who is a defender, and a trio of midfielders in Thiago Pitarch, Jorge Cestero and Manuel Angel over Ceballos.

Ceballos expected to leave Real Madrid this summer

This summer, Real Madrid are expected to try and move Ceballos on, with a year left on his contract. The Spain international has been linked with an exit on numerous occasions, but has featured less than ever under Xabi Alonso and Arbeloa. So far this season, Ceballos has played just 810 minutes in 22 appearances, making just seven starts. The most recent reporting is that Ajax are keen to offer him the chance to play in the Netherlands next season, while the usual rumours about a return to Betis have been silent on this occasion.