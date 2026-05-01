Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez has singled out captain Oscar Valentin for special praise on a special night, as his side played their final European fixture of the season at Vallecas on Thursday night. His side take a 1-0 lead to Strasbourg next week, after a dominant second half performance.

As much as the game itself, the focus was on the occasion for Rayo Vallecano, with an electric buzz around the stadium all night. The Rayo players even addressed the fans before the game. Before the match, Perez had said that there was ‘a social aspect that sets Rayo apart‘ from other sides.

“For me, it’s unrepeatable. These are feelings you’ll cherish for a lifetime. You create these memories we’ve been talking about throughout the year, and it’s even harder to repay the debt to the fans. It’s very special, a day that brings a lump to your throat. You’re the coach, and you have to suppress it, push it down into your intestines, but I’m very happy,” Perez told the press afterwards.

El futbolista Óscar Valentín con megáfono en mano con la afición antifascista del Rayo Vallecano antes del histórico partido de semifinales de la Conference League.

pic.twitter.com/PBSUluXNIa — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) April 30, 2026

‘You could feel the energy in your bones’ – Inigo Perez

The first half was fairly even, with Strasbourg finding more space than a slightly clunky Rayo side. Perez admitted that his side were too eager from the first whistle.

“I agree with the analysis. We often have to ignore that excess of emotion. We knew it was going to be there; it was palpable. You could feel the energy in your bones. If you think about what might happen, you’re looking to the future, and we forget about the present. I told them that one of the best antidotes is humor, that they shouldn’t overthink things. Seeing people so unrestrained makes you feel like you can’t fail. But we dealt with it during halftime.”

In the second, the home side had the chances to take a bigger lead to La Meinau next week.

“When a team deserves more, like Rayo, and you win 1-0, we should be lamenting the missed opportunity, but there’s a tendency to forget that we’ve won a European semi-final. The first half demanded seriousness, we were able to talk at halftime, and the second half was extraordinary. It’s only fair and honest to show ourselves some appreciation and value the victory.”

Rayo Vallecano, a broken cheek, history made and a final European night of the season in Vallecas. pic.twitter.com/G0CSGXtcAa — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) May 1, 2026

AEK Athens experience will help in Strasbourg

So far in the knockout stages, Rayo have won both of their first legs, before losing the second, but getting through on aggregate. Against AEK Athens, Rayo went three goals down, the tie even on aggregate, before Isi Palazon scored the decisive goal. Perez felt the experience was useful in his preparation for the second leg, against a Strasbourg side that overturned a two-goal deficit against Mainz in the previous round.

“It’s useful because we hadn’t experienced it before. You learn and take note, although I don’t want to say it won’t happen again. They’re coming off a comeback and they know what scenario they want in the second leg. Both scenarios coincide. The result may be meager, but I think a better result would have propelled us towards what happened in Athens.”

‘I’ve never seen anything like it before’ – Perez on Oscar Valentin

As it turned out, captain Oscar Valentin had fractured his cheekbone in the first half of the game, but continue playing through the pain. He lived up to his surname, which translates as brave.

“Oscar’s display of courage deserves recognition. That’s what this team is all about. We must build ourselves on actions like this. He has a fractured cheekbone, and he tells me he’s perfectly fine. He doesn’t complain or make excuses at all. He tells me again at half-time he’s fine. He plays the second half flawlessly. I’ve never seen anything like it on a football pitch. That’s what this team, this dressing room is.”

Rayo travel to the Coliseum to face Getafe on Sunday afternoon at 16:15 CEST, before turning their attentions to the return leg against Strasbourg next Thursday at 21:00 CEST.