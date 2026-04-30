Rayo Vallecano 1-0 RC Strasbourg

Rayo Vallecano hosted RC Strasbourg in their first ever European semi-final at Vallecas, and were victorious in the first leg. After a closely contested first half, Strasbourg were unable to live with the Rayo intensity, but live to fight in the second leg.

Such was the festival atmosphere in Vallecas, the Rayo support were almost taken aback when a football match began in the middle of the big night in the barrio. Strasbourg started the better, moving the ball with a smoothness that had to concern Inigo Perez. Bypassing the Rayo press, Julio Enciso was flitting in and out of the gaps, between the midfield and defence. He looked like the one to provide an opening, but several neat interventions from Florian Lejeune kept the French side at bay.

TEAM NEWS ⚡ #RayoVallecano go with Ciss at the back and Valentin in midfield. Alemão gets the nod over Camello. 🇫🇷 #RCSA have an exciting front four of Moreira-Enciso-Godo, spearheaded by Emegha. pic.twitter.com/19SCGbFHRF — Football España (@footballespana_) April 30, 2026

It wasn’t until the half-hour mark when Rayo truly settled. The first time they boxed Strasbourg in, Isi Palazon picked out Alemao at the back post, stretching, and just unable to get a clean header on the ball. That was the clearest opening though, and like Strasbourg, their efforts to work chances came to a swift end at the edge of the box. It wasn’t just forward progress that was difficult, but comfortable possession that was hard to come by. As if to illustrate the nature of the slog, Pathe Ciss and Emanuel Emegha were engaged in a rumbling, permanent embrace, some of it friendly, other times foul.

Rayo take control in the second half

Inigo Perez would have been much more pleased with his side’s start to the second half. The home side were a yard closer to Strasbourg’s players across the pitch, closing off their avenues of escape in a way that they were unable to in the opening period. From there, Rayo won the ball back high up, and after Ilias Akhomach earned a free-kick, the resulting corner brought the breakthrough. Isi Palazon’s flighted ball in from the left got a flick from Alemao, and looped in at the far post, as gentle as the roar was deafening.

If both teams had felt stunted in the first half, the claustrophobic Vallecas began to close in on Strasbourg. Now the Rayo midfield and defence were waiting to pounce every time Strasbourg a Rayo attack broke down. A second corner, this time from the right, was flicked by Lejeune moments later, and only a scrambling Mike Penders hand kept the foundations of Vallecas still this time.

Gary O’Neil’s side seemed to have given up hope of controlling the game at this point, reduced to rare forays forward down the flanks, invariably brought to an end by Lejeune. The irate O’Neil turned Simeone-esque in the final 10 minutes of the encounter, as play slowed to halt, bogged down between fouls and various red card appeals, none granted by the referee. What had been an edgy game, egged on by the Vallecas crowd, was now bad-tempered.

Serenity in defensive form, the only flaw in Lejeune’s game came in the 87th minute. Rayo remaining on top, another ballooning corner dropped onto his head, alone, six yards out. Penders did not have to move to make the save though. Lejeune looked at the goal long after the Belgian goalkeeper had moved away with the ball.

Without pursuing a second with great conviction, Rayo had set up camp in the Strasbourg half, and the toll to pass proved too expensive almost every time for the visitors. The home side had one final golden opportunity, Sergio Camello escaping the attention of three defenders, and laying in Gerard Gumbau. Unable to sort his feet out with only the goalkeeper to beat, the sigh a rare expression of disappointment on the night.

When Perez made his final change, sending Gumbau on for the tenacious Unai Lopez, seven of the Strasbourg team bent over, stretching. Lopez’s opposite number, Samir El Mourabet, hobbled forward. Even if Rayo had not caused too much damage to the scoreline, Strasbourg finished the game battered and bruised.

Rayo take an advantage to France next week, but may wonder if their chances might have left the scoreline looking a little short. What they will not be short of on their flight to Alsace is spirit. On a final lap of honour at Vallecas in their European journey, chants of ‘Yes we can’ rang around Vallecas.