Rayo Vallecano manager Inigo Perez has declared that his side must stop dreaming about the Conference League, because their semi-final with Strasbourg is a reality. Perez was clear that it was one of the biggest games in the club’s history, but was confident his side were ready for the challenge.

He confirmed that Luiz Felipe and Alvaro Garcia would miss the clash through injury, but that goalkeeper Augusto Batalla was in good shape to play. He also declined to opine on the hefty ban handed to Isi Palazon. Before their home leg against AEK Athens in the quarter-finals, Perez joked that it would be good to win 3-0, and was asked if he had a prediction for this game.

“I’m not sure what the result will be (laughs). We had to take advantage of playing the first leg at home; if they let you strike first, you have to capitalise on it. In the quarterfinals, we suffered a heavy blow from them, but tomorrow the mentality has to be the same. They’ve also learned from their experience; they struggled in Mainz. All of us who will be playing in the semifinals have experienced something similar.”

‘We’re not nervous, we’re comfortable in Vallecas’

Being such a large occasion, it would be no surprise if there were nerves, given for much of the Rayo squad, it is their first European experience. Nevertheless, Perez had little concern over that.

“I’m not nervous. We’ve been training together, there’s no reason to be nervous. Maybe a little fear, but it’s a positive thing. It’s not nerves, that’s when you’re not prepared and you’ve achieved something that doesn’t belong to you. There’s a sense of urgency for the hours to pass so that everything can begin. We feel comfortable in Vallecas.”

Some are terming the game as the biggest in the history of the club.

“Labels are subjective. For me, it might be the most important match, but for someone else, it could be the promotion. Tomorrow is crucial and will be remembered in the club’s history. My speeches always go in the same direction. It’s football and you have to express your mentality. Even if we win convincingly tomorrow, the game will be decided in Strasbourg. The mental aspect is 99% of the battle.”

“I watched the club’s video about this match and it made me think about the message I’ve been giving, the one about ‘we play to create memories’. Whatever happens will be remembered. Continuing to dream belongs to what happens in the future. Tomorrow, the most important thing is to play, to live, to be, to exist… The best mindset is to stop dreaming, because it’s reality. It’s the best way to prepare for this.”

‘There’s a social aspect that sets us apart from the rest’ – Inigo Perez

Rayo are something of a unique case in the semi-finals, relative in size compared to the rest of the clubs across the three European competitions.

“We are very different. You can feel it in the neighbourhood. Then there’s the political aspect, and I’m no-one to be giving political speeches. There’s a social side that sets us apart from the rest, and we want what people feel or what they create to be reflected on the pitch. Since I’ve been at Rayo, when I go to and from the tunnel, I feel things I’ve never felt before.”

Rayo not contemplating possibility of relegation

Strasbourg are one of the surprise teams of the tournament, and Gary O’Neil has a squad stacked with young talent as a result of the ownership of BlueCo, who also own Chelsea.

“We’ve studied Strasbourg; they’re quite young and have a lot of talent, as their very attacking style of football shows. We must maintain our identity and hopefully we’ll be the winners of the match.”

“The semifinals practically play themselves. In the round of 16 and quarterfinals, the coach needs to be more involved to understand their importance. It’s going to be a tough match between two teams that are eager for a final. They’re younger, we’re more experienced, and a final would be the perfect ending to our history.”

The hypothetical doing the rounds in Vallecas is whether Rayo would accept relegation in exchange for victory in Europe.

“I’m not considering it. I’d rather lose a final than be relegated, which causes a pain that’s hard to overcome. I understand Rayo’s fans. If I were a fan, like Sergio (Camello) says, I’d be fully behind the Hypermotion team, especially with a Conference title in the trophy cabinet,” Perez explained.

Rayo kick off on Thursday night at 21:00 CEST in Vallecas, and the return leg takes place at the same time next week at the Stade de la Meinau.