Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has dodged the future of Robert Lewandowski again this summer, with doubts about where the Polish forward will be playing his football next season. The 37-year-old is out of contract this summer, and Barcelona have supposedly offered him an extension on reduced terms, but he could be on his way out of the club.

With the La Liga title just five points away, much of the talk around Barcelona has already shifted to the summer transfer window. Following another frustrating Champions League exit, the onus is on Barcelona to find the right players to help them reach the final. Flick was asked whether he felt his side could compete at the level of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

🚨 Hansi Flick: "For me, this is an important game. We want to win, Osasuna is a great rival, there's a great atmosphere, they have a great striker… We have to focus only on this game." 🎙️ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 1, 2026

“100%, 100% yes,” was his short answer, and he was not willing to get involved in some of this week’s penalty decisions, which have been compared to calls that went a different way in the quarter-finals.

“I don’t want to waste my time on this. It’s over. I watched the games and enjoyed them, I didn’t think beyond that.”

Flick on Lewandowski future – ‘We’ve talked, but…’

One of the main targets for Barcelona this summer is a number nine, perhaps signalling the end of Lewandowski’s time at the club. He could yet remain in a secondary role, but may prefer more game time elsewhere.

“Of course we’ve talked about it, but it’s between us. We’re only focused on the five remaining matches. After that, we’ll talk to everyone and see what happens,” he noted.

‘Xavi Espart is a great option for next season’ – Flick

Another position of doubt at Can Barca are the full-backs. This week it has been reported that Barcelona will consider offers for Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde. Flick was asked about the progress of Xavi Espart, who saw his first senior action after an injury to the Frenchman.

“He’s doing well, I like what I see. For me, he’s a great option for next season and the following matches.”

Lewandowski being courted in Serie A

Lewandowski has offers from Saudi Arabia and Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, but there is plenty more speculation related to Serie A. AC Milan and Juventus have both been linked to him, with La Vecchia Signora having also made an offer for him. Lewandowski has also kept silent on his future, noting that his decision will come in time.