Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that Raphinha and Marc Bernal will be part of their trip to face Osasuna in Pamplona this weekend, as his side hope to take the penalty step before sealing the La Liga title. The Blaugrana return to El Sadar, the scene of Flick’s first defeat as Barcelona manager, to face Osasuna at 21:00 CEST on Saturday night.

Flick was asked about that game in particular, and previously had highlighted the quality of Osasuna, including striker Ante Budimir.

“I remember that day because we made a lot of changes to the starting eleven. We won’t do that tomorrow. I think we’re in a good moment now. I also know that Osasuna is playing well and that one of their objectives is to play in Europe next season. As always, we’ll have to give our best.”

The Blaugrana are in a position to reach 100 points this season if they win their remaining five games, but it was not something Flick was concerned about.

“We’re only focused on the next match. I’m not good with numbers. It would be perfect if we could win every game, but we still have some tough opponents. We have to play at our best. That’s our philosophy and mentality. I’m happy with what I’m seeing in training. The squad is 100% focused.”

Flick: "I greatly appreciate what I'm seeing from Espart. It's a good option for next season." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 1, 2026

Barcelona injury update: Raphinha and Bernal close to return

Barcelona could be about to get key forward Raphinha back from injury, having missed the entirety of April through injury. Andreas Christensen and Marc Bernal also trained th

“Injuries happen. Rapha always gives 100%. It’s his mentality, his attitude. He helps us a lot, but he’s struggled this season. It’s important to have him back. He’ll travel and we’ll see what happens. He’s the captain. Maybe he’ll give us what we need.”

“I don’t know about Andreas [if he’ll be able to play this season], we have to take it one step at a time. ‘Berni’ will be with us tomorrow.”

Lamine Yamal is the other Barcelona player that is working his way back from injury.

“We’re in contact. He’s doing well, his progress is good. I think we’ll see him at the World Cup. He has time to recover and come back. That’s what he wants.”

Flick on atmosphere at Barcelona

Flick has often spoken about the pleasure of managing Barcelona, and waxed lyrical about the working environment again.

“People thank me every day, it’s an honour for me. In the end, when you coach a club like Barca, it’s about winning titles. When we started this journey, that was our goal. We have a fantastic atmosphere; how we play, supporting each other, is what counts. They give everything for this club. The environment here is fantastic. We’re all in this together.”

“The feeling is incredible, even when you lose. I appreciate how the team plays, always giving their all, with confidence, and it’s fantastic to watch. It makes me proud. I want to keep improving next season, but we’re not finished yet. We’re on track for the second half, but we need to win a few more games.”

It is expected that he will pen a new deal with Barcelona until 2028, committing his future to the club for the foreseeable future. That will likely occur after Barcelona have wrapped up the La Liga title.