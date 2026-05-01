Hansi Flick has been a revelation since taking over from Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona manager in the summer of 2024. In the last two years, the Catalans have won four titles, and they will soon make it five when they wrap up La Liga for the second season in a row.

Barcelona have fallen short twice in the Champions League, with the latest failure coming to Atletico Madrid this season, but despite this, Flick’s stock is as high as it has ever been within Can Barca. He is adored by president-elect Joan Laporta, who has already signalled his intention to renew the German head coach’s contract.

Talks are due to take place when La Liga is wrapped up, and ahead of these taking place, MD have reported that Flick has an agreement in place with Barcelona to sign a one-year contract extension through to 2028.

Flick has already informed Barcelona that he is happy to extend his stay by an additional season. He is loving life in the Catalan capital, and he remains fully determined to keep bringing success to the club.

Contract will include option of 12-month extension

Notably, the new agreement between Barcelona and Flick will include an option to extend the 61-year-old’s managerial stint by an additional 12 months, through to 2029. Both parties must agree to activate this, meaning that there is a chance for the German head coach to leave in two years’ time.

It’s a no-brainer for Barcelona to extend Flick’s stay, given the success he’s helped the club achieve since he took over in 2024. The news will be welcomed by supporters, who have taken to him over the last couple of seasons, although there will be pressure on to finally end Barcelona’s wait for a Champions League title, which has extended to 12 years after their failure this season.