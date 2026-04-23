Hamstring injury to Lamine Yamal confirmed – Barcelona star to miss remainder of the season

Barcelona are set to be without Lamine Yamal for the remainder of the season, after tests confirmed a hamstring tear on Thursday morning. The 18-year-old forward limped off after scoring a penalty against Celta Vigo on Wednesday night, a goal that was sufficient for the three points.

The teenage forward stepped up and powered the ball into the corner, but almost immediately, turned and signalled to the Barcelona bench for a change. He then proceeded to lie on the floor, and was eventually helped to his feet, and limped off. Already before the end of the match, the suspicion was that he had suffered a hamstring tear.

🚨 JUST IN: Everything indicates that Ajax will be FC Barcelona's opponent for the Joan Gamper trophy game. It was going to be RB Leipzig at first, but the two sides couldn't find a date. It could be held on August 19th. [@monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/Zbh47jwACr — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 23, 2026

Lamine Yamal to miss the end of Barcelona’s season

On Thursday afternoon, Barcelona confirmed the hamstring tear. Lamine Yamal is set to be out for a total of around five to six weeks due to the injury, which will leave him out of Barcelona’s remaining La Liga matches. He is expected to be back in time for the World Cup this summer.

The question is what kind of shape he will reach the World Cup in. The Spain squad are due to meet in the final week of May to begin preparations for the World Cup, with friendlies against Iraq in A Coruna, and Peru in Mexico on the 8th of June. Their first World Cup match is in Atlanta on the 15th of June against Cape Verde. Following that timeline, he should be back two weeks before their opener.

Barcelona’s remaining fixtures this season

Barcelona are required to hold off the challenge of Real Madrid in La Liga, and have a nine-point advantage over Los Blancos with six games to go. Their run-in continues against Getafe at the Coliseum on Saturday, and is followed by another away game against Osasuna in El Sadar. Then they host Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

A midweek journey follows against Alaves, and the final two games are against Real Betis (H) and Valencia (A). The most natural replacement, as was the case during the game, is Roony Bardghji, but when Raphinha returns in May, he could return to his old position.