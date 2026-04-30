Predicted Teams Rayo Vallecano-Strasbourg

Rayo Vallecano will host RC Strasbourg in an historic occasion in Vallecas this evening, as they take part in their first ever Conference League semi-final, and indeed their first ever European semi-final. For Strasbourg, it will also be a night of firsts, not least experiencing the Vallecas atmosphere, which is expected to be raucous.

Inigo Perez confirmed that he would be without Alvaro Garcia, Randy Nteka and Luiz Felipe through injury for the clash, two of which would likely have started against the French side. Carlos Martin, Abdul Mumin and Fran Perez are not registered for the competition. Strasbourg are without Valentin Barco, Joaquin Panichelli, Aaron Anselmino and Mathis Amougou through injury, and midfielder Junior Mwanga is also unregistered for the competition.

Sergio Camello or Alemao up front for Rayo?

One of the debates that Perez has is up front, with Sergio Camello returning to form, scoring twice in his last two outings, and Alemao having been in fine form in Europe of late. On the other hand, Jorge de Frutos is an option through the middle too. Diario AS believe it will be Camello who begins up top, while Marca feel Alemao will start. The former do not have de Frutos in the starting line-up, backing Pacha Espino to begin on the left with Ilias Akhomach on the right.

#RayoVallecano host RC Strasbourg this evening in their first every European semi-final in Vallecas this evening. They will be without Alvaro Garcia, Luiz Felipe and Randy Nteka. Diario AS back Camello to continue up front, with Pacha Espino on the left. pic.twitter.com/EP7ye3sY25 — Football España (@footballespana_) April 30, 2026

At the back, it could be Nobel Mendy or Pathe Ciss next to Florian Lejeune in place of Felipe, while ahead of them it will be Unai Lopez. If Ciss is in defence, captain Oscar Valentin could be given the nod. Isi Palazon, fresh from a lengthy ban, will start in the number 10 role.

An array of options for Strasbourg

Meanwhile Strasbourg manager Gary O’Neal has plenty of options in his squad, in spite of some significant injuries. Julio Enciso will be the nexus of their forward line, but it remains to be seen if he will play off Emmanuel Emegha, or in front of Sebastian Nanasi. They form part of an array of attacking options, including Martial Godo, Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, Gessime Yassine and Diego Moreira, all of which are likely to feature at some point. Further back, O’Neal has a more settled line-up, with the only other doubt whether Guela Doue or Abdoul Ouattara will begin at right-back.