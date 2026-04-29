Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has been handed a massive 13-game ban by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), following his viral scrap during the Aragon derby on Sunday. Andrada punched Huesca captain during the final moments of the encounter, images that flew around the world.

Huesca were eeking out a 1-0 win over Zaragoza, with both sides mired in the relegation battle in Segunda this season. In stoppage time, as Andrada hurried to take a free-kick, he pushed over Huesca captain Jorge Pulido. The referee then showed a second yellow to Andrada, who in turn sought out Pulido again, and punched him in the face.

Andrada handed 13-game ban for scrap

Andrada did show contrition after the game, apologising for his actions, and stating that he was ready to accept the consequences for his actions. That will be a 13-game ban, as per Diario AS, that will keep him out of action until well into next season. Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jimenez, who also punched someone during the ensuing melee, has been given a four-game ban for his actions. Andrada’s punch was part of the 12 games that he received, the maximum punishment for his actions, and he also received a further one-game ban for his initial sending off.

Isi Palazon also handed lengthy ban

Meanwhile Rayo Vallecano playmaker Isi Palazon has also been handed a seven-game ban following his sending off against Real Sociedad. Palazon had been taken off, but was shown a red card on the bench for protesting the decision to award La Real a penalty. He insulted the referee calling him a scoundrel, for which he has been given a four-game ban, on top of which the ‘cumulation of sanctions’ adds a further game, and the red card is punished with a two-game ban. Like Andrada, he will not feature again in domestic action this season, and will miss the first two games of next year, in a major blow for Inigo Perez’s side.