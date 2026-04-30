Barcelona not ruling out Raphinha or Fermin Lopez sale to fund transfer business

Barcelona will reportedly consider the sale of Raphinha this summer, if the Brazilian is willing to leave the club. This week it links were made between Barcelona’s star forward and a move to Saudi Arabia again, which may have something to do with latest coming out of Camp Nou.

On Wednesday it emerged that Raphinha was again a target for Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, something that has been a running theme of the last two summer transfer windows. Three Saudi clubs are interested in signing Raphinha, and are poised to begin talks with his agent in the coming weeks.

Barcelona would consider Raphinha sale this summer

Despite acknowledging that Raphinha is a key player for Hansi Flick, Sport report that Barcelona are willing to consider the sale of the Ballon d’Or candidate from last year if he is open to the idea. Although they will not push for a move, a lucrative deal will be on the table if Raphinha decides to take a large contract offer.

🚨 Everything indicates that Álvaro Cortes will be promoted to the first team next season. The centre-back has earned Hansi Flick's trust, and if nothing goes wrong in pre-season, Cortes will be a first team player next season. [@jaumemarcet] pic.twitter.com/88JKbZlzOF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2026

Barcelona intend to make sales this summer to fund their transfer business, and are keen to do so without damaging the core of the team, but if no business is done, then they will consider losing some of their key players. Raphinha is one, and Fermin Lopez is another, the Catalan daily reporting that there is already a significant offer on the table for him.

Deco has list of preferences for sales

That said, the preference at Barcelona is to move on players who are less important. Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde stand out as candidates to be sold in that regard, as does Marc Casado, who has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. They say Manchester United are interested in Balde, and that agent Jorge Mendes will play a key role in the summer business of the Blaugrana, tasked with the club of engineering the exits of Balde and Casado.

Fermin Lopez turned down offer last summer

Raphinha has consistently closed the door on a move to Saudi Arabia, and there is little to suggest he will change his mind currently. Equally, Fermin Lopez was a target for Chelsea last summer, and turned down the chance for a move to the Premier League, eventually penning a new contract with Barcelona.