Despite plenty of talk suggesting otherwise, Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde is set to stay put this summer as things stand. The young La Masia graduate has struggled for his best form this season, and there has been a suggestion they could look to move on from him.

In addition to that, Balde is out of contract in 2028. It means that Barcelona are coming to decision time on a new deal. If they are keen to hold onto him long-term, then a new contract offer will likely be required in the next six to nine months. Otherwise they risk losing Balde on a cut-price deal next summer, or even for free the following year. Hence a sale makes sense this summer, if that ultimately is their idea.

Interest from the Premier League

As such, it is no surprise that Balde has been receiving interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United one of the sides most interested in him. The 22-year-old was one of the best left-backs in La Liga at his best a few seasons ago, but a spell of injuries two years ago interrupted his development, and he has yet quite to hit the heights that he did under Xavi Hernandez.

Balde to turn down offers from England

Despite that interest, Marca say that Balde will turn down any offers to leave Barcelona this summer. He intends to be at Camp Nou beyond the upcoming transfer window, and as such will not entertain offers. That too is supposedly the plan for Barcelona, although they will consider a lucrative offer for him.

It would not be surprising if the idea had been floated to the press by either Balde’s agent, or Barcelona. The Liga leaders may be interested in finding out what price they can get for Balde, and his agent Jorge Mendes, would perhaps be keen to know what options his client has, and what offers he can take back to Barcelona in order to demand a better deal.