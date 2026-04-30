Barcelona could see multiple big players leave the club over the coming months, but not all of those exits may end up being planned. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Casado and Robert Lewandowski have all been linked with a move away from the Sportify Camp Nou, and now, so has Raphinha.

The 2025-26 season has been an up-and-down one for Raphinha, who has been injured on several occasions. Nevertheless, Barcelona are committed to keeping him as he is considered to be one of the club’s best players, although it has been reported that he has a verbal pact to leave for Saudi Arabia when he wishes to go.

And according to MD, it could happen as early as this summer, given that three Saudi Pro League clubs are planning approaches to sign Raphinha. There has been no talks yet with his agent, but they are anticipated to take place in the coming weeks.

There are a number of big players set to leave Saudi Arabia this summer when their contracts expire, and the plan is to replace them with those of equal stature. Raphinha would fit the bill, and there is a particular desire to sign him from those in the Middle East nation, given they’ve been following him for many years.

Barcelona will hope to keep Raphinha around longer

It’s no coincidence that Barcelona have struggled more when Raphinha has not been in the team this season. He’s one of the talismanic figures that Hansi Flick has, so there is no doubt that the head coach will be looking to keep him around for at least one or two more seasons.

Barcelona are looking to sign a new left winger this summer, but it is not with Raphinha’s possible exit in mind. They want him to stay, and considering his love for the club, it would be a surprise if he left in 2026.