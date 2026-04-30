Barcelona maintain confidence that they will be able to spend what they earn and save this summer within their salary limit for the first time in six years. The Blaugrana have been operating at a reduced capacity since the pandemic due to their outsized wage bill, with the exception of the summer of the famous ‘economic levers’.

There has been some suggestion that the Blaugrana are still concerned they may not be able to make it back to the so-called ‘1-1 rule’, and may consider selling stars in order to get back within their salary limit. La Liga dictate a limit that clubs can spend on wages and transfers if they want to register players, and if a club is over it, they can only use 60% of the money they earn and save from the previous season in order to register new players. If Barcelona are within their salary limit, they can use 100% of their savings and earnings to register new players.

🚨 Everything indicates that Álvaro Cortes will be promoted to the first team next season. The centre-back has earned Hansi Flick's trust, and if nothing goes wrong in pre-season, Cortes will be a first team player next season. [@jaumemarcet] pic.twitter.com/88JKbZlzOF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2026

Barcelona confident of ‘1:1 rule’ this summer

Following the reports that Barcelona may need to make sales this summer in order to be in that position, RAC1 say that Barcelona are banking on being able to spend without extra restrictions. They say that the club are €12m away from that position as things stand, but that it does not hinge on the final payment for the lease of their VIP sales, with the Blaugrana due to bring in a further €28m from the deal from New Era Visionary Group. Two operations that could cover the gap are the exits of Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski. Sport corroborate their reporting, quoting club sources that they are ‘certain’ they will be in the 1:1 rule.

Barcelona will likely seek sales anyway

Nevertheless, the Blaugrana are likely to look to move on players anyway. Lewandowski’s future remains a question mark, while Marc Casado could also be sold this summer. After disappointing seasons, full-backs Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde are also players that the Catalan side will consider offers for, even if they would have to replace them.