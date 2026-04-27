Barcelona open door to selling three defenders

This summer will be the most important transfer window for Barcelona in many a year, as they seek to add the required quality to Hansi Flick’s squad. The plan is for two superstar players to be signed in central defence and attack, although that may not be possible without one or two big sales.

Barcelona are hoping to make their long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the summer transfer window opens at the start of July, as this will make it easier for them to sign players. But this is unlikely to be enough to mean they can go for both leading targets in Alessandro Bastoni and Julian Alvarez, and as such, funds will need to be raised.

They can raise these funds by selling off valuable assets, of which three could be heading towards the exit door at the Spotify Camp Nou. They are Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo and Alejandro Balde, for whom Barcelona are willing to hear offers this summer, as reported by Sport.

Barcelona do not see it as necessary for either of the aforementioned players to leave, and they will continue to count on them if they remain part of Flick’s squad. But given that interest, particularly from the Premier League, has been noted in recent weeks, club bosses have made it clear that a deal can be done if an unrejectable offer were to come into their offices.

All three players have lost prominence this season

Kounde and Balde have struggled to reach a high level this season, while Araujo has largely been used as a squad player by Flick. The creeping feeling within Can Barca is that all three players can be upgraded upon, although when it comes to replacing them, they would need to do it with less players, if it is the case that extra funds are put towards possible deals for Bastoni and Alvarez.