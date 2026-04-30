Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid given definitive update on Julian Alvarez injury ahead of Arsenal return leg

Image via Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid are set to have their star forward available for next Tuesday’s decisive clash with Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final second leg. Julian Alvarez exited the pitch in the late stages of the game, having been caught under the falling Declan Rice, and twisting his ankle. After testing the injury out, he was withdrawn by Diego Simeone for Alex Baena.

There was concern that he could be in danger of missing the second leg, given any twisted ankle would be difficult to come back from in the space of six days. Manager Diego Simeone was optimistic, saying that he believed all of his players with fitness doubts would be available next week.

Julian Alvarez pain passes without injury

However Gaston Edul has given a definitive update on Alvarez’s fitness though. The well-connected Argentine journalist explained after the game that Alvarez was taken off due to the pain of twisting his ankle at that point, but the belief was that he had escaped injury. On Thursday morning, Edul tweeted out ‘Confirmed: Julian Alvarez is fine and can participate in the return leg of the Champions League.’

Alvarez was recovering from muscle issues before Arsenal tie

Alvarez was initially a doubt for the game over the weekend, but due to muscle discomfort rather than any problem witth his ankle. The 26-year-old missed Atletico’s two subsequent games against Elche and Athletic Club following the Copa del Rey final, in which he played 120 minutes, but looked fresh at the Metropolitano.

Los Colchoneros are likely to rest this weekend against Valencia at Mestalla, and Alvarez will benefit from the time off. This season Alvarez has 20 goals and nine assists in his 48 appearances, and is their top scorer in European competition with 10 goals and four assists, half of his total contributions for the season coming in his 14 Champions League appearances.

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Tags Arsenal Atletico Madrid Champions League Diego Simeone Julian Alvarez

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