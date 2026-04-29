Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal could not be separated in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Both teams had their share of the game in the opening stages, although neither was able to grab the game by the scruff of the neck. Julian Alvarez saw an effort from range well-saved by David Raya, while Martin Odegaard had a shot blocked at close range. Atleti just about were the better team, but they were the ones to fall behind minutes before the half time whistle was blown.

Viktor Gyokeres did well to turn away from David Hancko before being bundled over by the Slovakian defender. The Arsenal number 14 stepped up from 12 yards, and despite Jan Oblak going the right way, the ball ended up in the back of the net, much to the delight of the away supporters inside the stadium.

Atleti needed a fast start to proceedings in the second half, and fortunately for Diego Simeone and co, they got it. Ben White was adjudged to have handled inside the penalty area, and that saw Julian Alvarez step up. He missed from the spot during the Copa del Rey final shootout to Real Sociedad, but on this occasion, he left Raya rooted with an emphatic finish.

Ademola Lookman missed a glorious chance to make it 2-1 as he sent a tame effort into the hands of Raya, and two minutes later, he was almost punished as Arsenal were awarded the third penalty of the match after Hancko was adjudged to have fouled Eberechi Eze inside the area. But on this occasion, VAR intervened to overturn the decision, citing insufficient contact between on the English midfielder.

Atleti must win in London to reach Champions League final

Atleti would have dearly loved to win on home soil in order to take a lead to the Emirates Stadium for next week’s second leg, but it wasn’t to be. Nevertheless, there will be a belief within Simeone’s squad that they can secure victory at the same ground where they were defeated 4-0 during this season’s league phase.