Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday. Los Colchoneros did well to fight back after conceding first, but having been the better team throughout the 90 minutes, there will be a feeling of disappointment at not taking an advantage over to London next week.

As per Marca, head coach Diego Simeone gave his thoughts on how things played out at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano when speaking in his post-match press conference. He also plaid tribute to the supporters inside the stadium for the backing they gave to the team.

“I rarely remember this atmosphere at the start of the match. Tremendous, wonderful, a gift to the team. The first half was calmer, with one chance for Julián and one for them. In the second half we adjusted more, you could see their fatigue from so many games that they’ve played, that they have to win the Premier League, the Champions League.

“In the second half we could have taken the lead, but their goalkeeper had good saves, a defender saved one from Griezmann. We have an extraordinary challenge ahead of us: London, Arsenal’s ground. We will go and play with everything.”

Simeone credits VAR over penalty decision

There were three penalty decisions made by referee Danny Makkelie and VAR, with two going in Atleti’s favour. For the one that resulted in a spot-kick for his side, Simeone was clear that the right decision was made.

“In the Champions League semi-finals, as we saw (in PSG-Bayern Munich), it has to be a penalty. Thanks to the VAR, ours was a penalty. There are times when VAR go in your favour and times when it goes against you.”

Simeone update on three injury concerns

Ahead of next week’s return leg in London, Atleti are sweating on the fitness of three forwards – Giuliano Simeone and Julian Alvarez were both taken off at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, while Alexander Sorloth was not risked from the bench. Simeone expects to have them all available for the trip.

“I can’t imagine anyone not being there on Tuesday. Giuliano, for the blow he had. Julián, for the blow. Sorloth, with hamstring discomfort.”