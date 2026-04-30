Arsenal defender Ben White and Atletico Madrid’s Giuliano Simeone were involved in an altercation at half-time during their Champions League semi-final at the Metropolitano. The two appeared to exchange views as they were going down the tunnel during the break.

Los Colchoneros levelled Viktor Gyokeres’ penalty in the first half with one of their own from Julian Alvarez in the second half, leaving the score at 1-1 for the second leg. The Gunners will go into the second leg as favourites, but Atletico will feel their performance gives them reasons to be optimistic ahead of the second leg.

Ben White and Giuliano Simeone altercation

Although it was not a bad-tempered game, there was certainly an edge, which was seen as the two sides went down the tunnel in the first half. Camera footage from the stands spotted Giuliano starting on White, seemingly for walking over the Atletico Madrid crest as the teams went to the dressing rooms. Something that White did not take kindly to, and it was Giuliano’s father, Diego Simeone that moved to separate the two, before the incident moved out of sight.

BEN WHITE STEPS ON ATLETI CREST AND SIMEONE REACTS 🚨🚨 On his way to the tunnel, the Arsenal defender accidentally stepped on the club’s badge, and Simeone immediately called him out 🗣️ Was it disrespectful or just a mistake? 🤔#BenWhite #AtleticoMadrid #Arsenal #UCL pic.twitter.com/9lzBQpGIkZ — MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) April 29, 2026

Giuliano Simeone is a fitness concern for second leg

The would in theory have chance to renew acquaintances at the Emirates in five days’ time, but Giuliano is a doubt for the second leg. It was confirmed by Diego Simeone that he was suffering from hip pain, and as such, was withdrawn at the break by Atletico in favour of Robin Le Normand. There is optimism that Giuliano will be back in time, but little certainty.

Even before that, Giuliano was struggling for fitness with muscle discomfort he has been experiencing over the past week, following his efforts in the Copa del Rey final. Nicolas Gonzalez was due to start ahead of him as a result, but he picked up an injury in training on Tuesday.