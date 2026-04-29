Atletico Madrid confirm late injury blow ahead of Arsenal semi-final

Atletico Madrid have been forced to reshuffle ahead of their Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal at the Metropolitano. Los Colchoneros have lost Nicolas Gonzalez to injury, which happened the day before the clash.

The club confirmed that he had suffered a muscle injury in training on Tuesday, which Cadena Cope say will rule him out of action for the next three to four weeks. Depending on whether it is the shorter or longer estimation, and if Atletico make the Champions League final, it could see him ruled out for the rest of the season.

Nicolas Gonzalez was due to start on the right of attack

As per Cadena SER, Gonzalez was due to start against Arsenal on Wednesday night on the right side of attack. The Argentina international has performed well there against Elche and Athletic Club in recent weeks, and it is noted that a number of Atletico’s players are struggling physically before their tie with Arsenal. As it is, Giuliano Simeone, their usual starter on the right, is predicted to begin there.

🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Nico Gonzalez was set to START tomorrow against Arsenal… until his injury this morning.@PedroFullanaSER pic.twitter.com/HS3XmTFdtY — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 28, 2026

Injury rules out obligation to buy with Juventus

It also rules Gonzalez out of hitting the required league games in order for his €32m option to buy becoming an obligation. That was unlikely to be fulfilled anyway, but it now removes the possibility. Matteo Moretto has been reporting that Atletico are keen to negotiate that price down, and bring the player back next season.

Gonzalez has had a mixed season so far at Atletico, appearing 39 times and scoring five times in total. Of those games, he has managed 22 starts, but has rarely been a regular, at times starting at left-back. In general, his best performances have come on the right side, and with Ademola Lookman coming in during the winter window, his opportunities on the other flank have been limited.