Real Madrid open talks with Toni Kroos over return to club

Real Madrid are reportedly in talks to bring Toni Kroos back to the club in the coming months, although it is not clear what role he would have. The 36-year-old former midfielder is not considering coming out of retirement, but could be part of the decision-making structure at Valdebebas.

Kroos hung up his boots in 2024 after winning the Champions League, although he was deprived of a second international trophy and likely a Ballon d’Or tilt by Spain at Euro 2024. His absence has been cited as one of the major reasons that Real Madrid have been unable to win a major trophy since.

Kroos and Real Madrid in talks over return

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid and Kroos are now in formal talks over a return to the club this summer. It was reported earlier this month that it was an option on the table, and now a second repot has corroborated the information. Los Blancos have been open to the idea for some time, and they value his character and judgement, with good relations remaining from his playing days.

Still living in Madrid, he has been seen at the Santiago Bernabeu on several occasions this season. Currently his focus is on the academy he runs in the Spanish capital, and his podcast with brother Felix Kroos, Einfach mal Luppen.

What role would Kroos take at Real Madrid?

It remains unclear how Kroos’ judgement would be used, but the potential role for him is compared to that of Zinedine Zidane. Although nothing has been agreed on the specifics, Zidane returned in an advisory capacity after his career, while also representing the club as an ambassador at other times. Real Madrid see him as potentially adding to their sporting structure, potentially having an input on squad planning, and support at the training ground.

Currently Real Madrid’s Sporting Director Santiago Solari is that only in name, while Chief Scout Juni Calafat and General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez advise President Florentino Perez on transfers.