Despite winning three matches to end 2025, Xabi Alonso is far from guaranteed to continue as Real Madrid head coach for the remainder of the season. A disappointing first half of the campaign, which has Los Blancos trailing Barcelona by four points in the La Liga title race, means that his future at the Bernabeu is uncertain.

Alonso’s situation has attracted a lot of attention, and a number of former Real Madrid personnel have given their reaction. The latest to do so has been Toni Kroos, who was asked about the situation in the Spanish capital during a recent interview with Romario, as covered by Marca.

“The most difficult thing as a coach is to train in Madrid. It’s a different pressure. Here you can win games and no one is happy. There are few clubs like that. In addition, if you draw or lose, which has happened lately, the reactions are different because the club is not used to this and the criticism increases.

“You always need results, but I’m convinced that Xabi is a very good coach and that he has the quality to train in Madrid, you have to give time. But we all know what Real Madrid means – Xabi more than most, and he knew before signing here what could happen.”

Kroos: Ancelotti almost took over Brazil in 2024

Kroos was also asked about Ancelotti, whom he was managed by over many years at Real Madrid. He revealed that the Italian almost took over as Brazil head coach in 2024, 12 months before he actually did.

“I think he already had the possibility a year before, but he stayed at Real Madrid. We haven’t talked much, but just before leaving for Brazil I met him and I wished him the best of luck because I knew he was very excited to coach Brazil.”