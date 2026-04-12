Agreement close for Toni Kroos to re-join Real Madrid in summer

Real Madrid intend to sign a new midfielder this summer, as they finally prepare to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who left the club almost two years following his retirement from professional football. The former Germany international has continued residing in Madrid since hanging up his boots, and he now looks set to return to Los Blancos.

Kroos has remain very much up-to-date with Real Madrid since his retirement, and he could now be about to play an active role at the club. According to Diario AS, talks are ongoing for him to return to the Bernabeu in a non-playing capacity.

Real Madrid yet to decide Kroos role

It is unclear at this stage what role Kroos could take on if/when he returns, but he will be involved in Real Madrid’s sporting department in some capacity. He has been involved in youth coaching since retiring, so that could be an option for him – alternatively, he could be involved in transfers, and he has helped the club in his regard over the last 12 months.

Kroos maintains an excellent relationship with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is the one that has pushed for the ex-midfielder to return to the club. His wish looks like it will be granted, as it appears to be increasingly likely that an agreement is sealed for him to re-join Real Madrid.

Real Madrid fans will certainly welcome Kroos’ return to the club, although they would much prefer him to still be playing. His presence in midfield has been a big miss over the last couple of seasons, which is why it has been so surprising that his replacement has not been signed before now.

It remains to be seen whether an agreement is sealed for Kroos to return to Real Madrid in a non-playing role, but right now, it looks very likely.