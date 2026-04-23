It is looking increasingly likely that Real Madrid will look to appoint as new manager at the end of the current season. Alvaro Arbeloa’s failure to lead his side to success in the Champions League or Copa del Rey, coupled with the likelihood that they will also miss out in La Liga, means that Florentino Perez is almost certain to seek change.

Rather than appointing a younger manager similar to that of Arbeloa and Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid would prefer to bring in an experienced campaigner to be their next head coach. One candidate that fits the bill is Jose Mourinho, who has been linked with a return to the Bernabeu in the summer.

According to Diario AS, Mourinho would welcome a second spell as Real Madrid manager, 13 years on from his departure in the summer of 2013. His agent Jorge Mendes has made this known to club officials, who have also been notified of a release clause in the Portuguese’s current contract with Benfica.

Mourinho is able to break his Benfica contract at the end of the season, which would open the door for a return to Real Madrid. He’s prepared to do this if necessary, although much would depend on whether Florentino Perez would welcome a second spell.

Arbeloa decision will be made in next few weeks

At this stage, a final decision on Arbeloa’s future as Real Madrid head coach has not been made. Club bosses will see how the remaining weeks of the season play out, with the likelihood being that everything will be known prior to the final matchday at the end of next month.

It would be box office if Mourinho returned to Real Madrid, with whom he has unfinished business. Right now, he is well-placed to be offered the chance to make a sensational homecoming.