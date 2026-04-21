The future at Real Madrid is all anyone is talking about at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite there being seven games to go in La Liga this season. Los Blancos are now out of all the cup competitions, and with a nine-point gap to Barcelona in La Liga, are on course for a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

The main question is over the future of the managerial spot. While it has been reported for some time that Los Blancos will target a central defender and a central midfielder, but beyond that, there is little clarity on their transfer business. President Florentino Perez is set to meet with current manager Alvaro Arbeloa in the coming days to discuss what happens after the end of the season.

Arbeloa unlikely to retain Real Madrid job

There has been some pushback on the idea that Arbeloa will be relieved of his duties, with the decision reportedly hinging on that meeting with Perez. Fabrizio Romano has claimed that while there are those at the club that value his work, the word is that it is ‘difficult’ to see Arbeloa staying next season. Even with the backing of sections of the dressing room, it seems his days are numbered.

Real Madrid settle on profile of replacement

The latest coming from the Spanish capital is that Real Madrid are starting to narrow down the profile of the manager that they want to take over from Arbeloa. Jose Luis Sanchez has told El Chiringuito that the new man in the dugout must be ‘experienced, a winner and must command respect within the dressing room as soon as they walk in.’ Easier said than done.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA @JLSanchez78🚨🚨 🫡⚪️ "Si Arbeloa no sigue, el REAL MADRID quiere FICHAR a un ENTRENADOR con EXPERIENCIA y GANADOR". pic.twitter.com/COlImYUEV7 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 20, 2026

This would tally with the managers being linked to the job. Jurgen Klopp has been continually linked to Los Blancos, and would fit that profile. Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery have also been mentioned as options, but Pochettino has less of a record of winning trophies, and Emery’s previous handling of a dressing room of stars at Paris Saint-Germain was not a unanimous success.