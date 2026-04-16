Real Madrid are set for a trophyless season, after they were dumped out of the Champions League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday. They are nine points adrift of Barcelona in the La Liga title race, meaning that it could be a second dismal campaign in a row for the Bernabeu club.

In the lead-up to the Bayern tie, it has been well-documented that a deep run into the Champions League would be needed for Arbeloa to have any chance to staying on as Real Madrid manager for next season. The club has an option to extend his stay if deemed appropriate, although that looks very unlikely to happen now.

Arbeloa was relaxed on his future when he spoke post-match in Munich, but according to The Athletic, it is now almost certain that he will not be kept on as Real Madrid manager beyond the end of this season. The club’s failures in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, all of which were on his watch, mean that he is very likely to be removed from his position before the summer.

Who could replace Arbeloa?

Now that season is effectively over for Real Madrid, attention will start to turn to the summer’s events. New signings are planned, but first and foremost, they will need to sort the managerial situation, now that Arbeloa appears certain to depart. Targets have already been drawn up, with the report noting that Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps and Mauricio Pochettino are all liked by president Florentino Perez.

Of those names, Pochettino is considered to be most likely candidate to arrive this summer, although Real Madrid’s preferred target is still Klopp. Whether the former Liverpool manager can be convinced to return to the dugout remains to be seen, but the search for Arbeloa’s replacement is bound to ramp up now.