On Thursday, it was confirmed that Barcelona will be without the services of Lamine Yamal for the remainder of the season. The 18-year-old suffered a torn hamstring in the process of scoring the only goal of the game during Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo, for which he has been ruled out for the next 5-6 weeks.

The injury brings to an end a very impressive season for the teenager, who amassed 24 goals and 17 assists across all competitions, with 16 and 11 respectively in La Liga. He will not be able to add to this tally in Barcelona colours, although he should have the chance to do so at this summer’s World Cup.

As per MD, Lamine Yamal has spoken for the first time since it was confirmed that he will play no further part for Barcelona this season. He revealed his disappointment at the news in a statement posted to Instagram.

“This injury leaves me off the pitch at the moment I wanted to be there the most and it hurts more than I can explain. It hurts not to be able to fight with my teammates, not to be able to help when the team needs me. But I believe in them and I know that they are going to give their soul in every game.

“I will be there, even if it is from the outside, supporting, encouraging and pushing as one more. This is not the end, it is just a pause. I will come back stronger, with more desire than ever, and next season will be better. Thank you for the messages and Visca Barça.”

Lamine Yamal should return at start of June

Spanish national team officials would have been on tenterhooks at the news of Lamine Yamal’s injury, so they will be relieved that he should return at the start of June. This would give a couple of weeks before La Roja start their 2026 World Cup campaign against Cape Verde, a match he should be available to start, all being well.